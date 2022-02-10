Experts Say These are the Best Super Bowl Prop Bets to Make

With sports betting legal in Louisiana, you might be placing your first ever (legal) Super Bowl bets this weekend. Where to start?

When it comes to sports betting apps in Louisiana, we've certainly got our pick these days.

Louisianians will be jumping in on the Super Bowl betting like never before this year. Whether it's DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, or any of the other numerous sportsbooks betting apps, there's a lot of action going on.

The sports betting world can definitely be a confusing one to newcomers. Heck, it gets confusing to the sports betting vets at times.

There are more different kinds of bets than most people realize. Prop Bets, Money Line Bets, Parlay Bets, Point Spread, Middle Bets, Futures Bets...it can really get your head spinning.

While the Money Line Bet (simply picking an overall winner) may be the simplest and most common bets people make, the Prop Bet could arguably be the next most common.

A Prop Bet, sometimes called a Proposition Bet or Side Bet is a "bet made regarding the occurrence or non-occurrence during a game (usually a gambling game) of an event not directly affecting the game's final outcome" according to Wikipedia.

Prop Bets can be placed on everything from the coin toss, what team scores first, even the weather's temperature at the time of the game's kickoff.

The folks over at brobible.com have spoken to the sportsbook betting app experts and have come up with a list of Super Bowl Prop Bets that seem to be the surest bets based on historical results.

Below are just a few of what seem to be the best Super Bowl Prop Bets to make. Find more at brobible.com.

What will the results of the coin toss be?

Heads (-104)

Tails (-104)

Fanduel Sportsbook

Previous five years results:

2021: Heads (Chiefs)

2020: Tails (49ers)

2019: Tails (Rams)

2018: Heads (Patriots)

2017: Tails (Falcons)

Tails is currently in the lead overall in Super Bowls 29 to 26 over Heads.

How many field goals will be successfully made?

Over 3.5 (+110)

Under 3.5 (-150)

DraftKings Sportsbook

Previous five years results:

2021: 4

2020: 3

2019: 3

2018: 5

2017: 2

Will the team that scores first win the game?

Yes (-205)

No (+166)

FanDuel Sportsbook

Previous five years results:

2021: No (Chiefs)

2020: No (49ers)

2019: Yes (Patriots)

2018: Yes (Eagles)

2017: No (Falcons)

Will the team that wins the coin toss also win the Super Bowl?

Yes (-104)

No (-104)

FanDuel Sportsbook

Previous five years results:

2021: No (Chiefs)

2020: No (49ers)

2019: No (Rams)

2018: No (Patriots)

2017: No (Falcons)

Will the game go into overtime?

Yes (+950)

No (-2000)

DraftKings Sportsbook

Previous five years results:

2021: No

2020: No

2019: No

2018: No

2017: Yes

Find more at brobible.com.