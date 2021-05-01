How to Stop Crawfish Mounds on Your Lawn According to LSU Expert

Crawfish sure to taste good boiled, but when alive, they can sure cause a lawn to look bad. The mud mounds they produce in your yard can also tear up the blade of a lawnmower. Louisiana State University (LSU) specialist Mark Shirley shares information that will stop Louisiana crawfish from making those horrible-looking miniature volcanoes in your yard and save your lawnmower.

Crawfish are everywhere in Louisiana, not just near crawfish ponds. They spend the majority of their lives burrowing underground wherever the soil allows, near ditches, coulees, ponds, etc. When they pop out of the ground they create 'crawfish chimneys', eyesores for the person who likes the look of a manicured lawn.

As most Louisianans know, you can knock over a crawfish chimney and it seems like five minutes later, there's another one. LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant crawfish specialist Mark Shirley explains how to stop crawfish from burrowing up the same hole time and time again. His remedy is safe for your lawn and will deter crawfish from using the same mound over and over.

There's more than 300 species of crawfish in the United States and here in Louisiana, there's more than 35 species. So there's a lot of different kinds of crawfish. Of course, the one that we like to eat is the red swamp crawfish and that's produced in crawfish ponds throughout south Louisiana.-LSU Ag Center and Louisiana Sea Grant Crawfish Specialist Mark Shirley

How to Control 'Crawfish Chimneys' in Home Lawns