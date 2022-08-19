Is There a ‘Curse’ on Alabama Football This Season? Is it Drake?

The worlds of pop culture and sports often collide under the bright lights of public attention but this time those bright lights could be signalling dark times for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

Now, if you're not aware, the University of Alabama is a perennial favorite to win the College Football Playoff and the National Championship. But there is concern that a certain popular music star could be gumming up the works for the 2022-2023 season.

Canadian pop star Drake recently posted a picture of himself wearing Alabama Crimson Tide gear. Normally, that would be considered a compliment by any athletic program. I mean, Drake, is a worldwide phenomenon and having him"rep your gear" is certainly a good thing, right?

Maybe not.

Apparently, there is a Drake Curse. It's very similar to the Madden Curse that fans of the NFL and NFL video games are all aware of. In the Madden Curse, the player featured on the game's cover usually suffers a catastrophic injury or worse during the season. In the Drake Curse, the bad luck doesn't seem to settle on just one person, it settles on the entire time.

Want some proof?

That certainly seems to go a bit beyond "just a coincidence". As you might imagine when things like "curses" and "outside manipulation" by spirits of another world start determining the outcome of games you know Las Vegas is going to get involved.

Last spring On-Line Betting Guide actually "broke down" the Drake curse and their data suggested that only 31% of players go on to lose their next game after meeting Drake. The inquest by OLBG did not seem to specify how a team's performance is affected by the pop star wearing and posting pictures in their gear.

I guess we will just have to wait and see. But, if you wake up one morning next January and Alabama didn't win the College Football National Championship, just remember you have Drake to thank for that unless you're an Alabama fan and in that case, you get what you deserve.