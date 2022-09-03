This is so good.

Watch as a police officer, who is also a school resource officer, joins the cheerleaders on the sideline to cheer on their team.

Officer Hobbs wasn't afraid to show off his cheering skills before the crowd, and now the internet has fallen in love with this officer.

It is always great to see police officers interact with kids and the general public like this, and I hope we see some of this in Acadiana this high school football season.

This officer works for the Bellevue Police Department.

By the way, wait till the end, that's when he really shows off his skills.