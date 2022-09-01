LSU Football Video to Start Season Will Give You Chills [WATCH]

Sit back and enjoy.

LSU Football released a video looking back on the program and it will give any fan chills.

The Tigers are just days away from a new era in Baton Rouge as they prepare to take on Florida State in New Orleans on September 4th.

Here, LSU looks back on what it takes to be a Tiger and highlights the many legends who have come through the doors at "Tiger Stadium".

LSU Football LSU Football loading...

Watching this video not only reminds you of the success of the LSU football program, but it also highlights how many players from LSU have walked into the NFL.

I encourage you to turn the volume up for this one and be sure to share this one with any of your friends that may be LSU fans.

Enjoy.