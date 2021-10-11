Jalen Hurts Engineers Late Game Heroics

On a day where the Philadelphia Eagles trailed a majority of the game, quarterback Jalen Hurts engineered a fourth-quarter comeback to snap the team's three-game losing streak. The Eagles overcame a 12-point deficit to win 21-18 on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Philadelphia struggled to get its offense going and fell behind 15-6 at the half. The Eagles punted on five of its first six possessions and finished with less than 100 yards of total offense. Late in the third quarter, Hurts hit Quez Watkins on a 53-yard pass to set up his one-yard touchdown run and cut the Panthers' lead to 15-13.

A blocked punt set the Eagles up in positive field possession with less than four minutes to go in regulation and then Hurts’s six-yard touchdown run gave Philadelphia its first lead of the game with 2:38 remaining.

Hurts finished the day 22-for-37 passing for 198 yards, with one interception. He also had two rushing touchdowns on nine carries for 30 yards.

“We didn’t play to our standard today offensively,” Hurts said. “But it was enough. We’re going back to Philly with this win.”

Get our free mobile app

Of course, Hurts is no stranger to performing well in crucial situations. As a sophomore in 2017, the Crimson Tide found themselves down 24-17 early in the fourth quarter against Mississippi State on the road. Hurts connected with DeVonta Smith for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 25 seconds remaining to lift Alabama to a 31-24 victory.

The next year, Hurts stepped in for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 SEC Championship Game and led two straight scoring drives in the fourth quarter. With Alabama trailing by seven, Hurts delivered a 10-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy to tie the game up at 28. The next drive, his 15-yard touchdown run gave Alabama the 35-28 win. In his lone season with the Oklahoma Sooners, Hurts orchestrated a comeback for the ages. Down 28-3 on the road against No. 13 Baylor, Hurts threw four touchdowns and led the Sooners to a 34-31 victory.

The Eagles have a quick turnaround this week and will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, Oct. 14.

Alabama Crimson Tide All-Time Passing Leaders

Iconic Photos From Alabama's 18 National Championships Claimed or recognized, no FBS football program has more national championships than the Tide. Look back on all 18 titles in Alabama history with these photos.