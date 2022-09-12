Former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun Elijah Mitchell to Miss Serious Playing Time after Brutal Hit to Knee

After making a name for himself in the NFL during a breakout 2021 season, a former Ragin' Cajun is now expected to miss some serious time after a Week 1 injury. San Francisco's Elijah Mitchell took a hit to his knee on Sunday that insiders say will put him out of the action for an extended period.

A slew of teams found themselves being bitten by the injury bug in Week 1. Dak Prescott will miss significant time for the Dallas Cowboys as an injury to his throwing hand will require surgery. Stellar rusher for the Pittsburgh Steelers TJ Watt may also require surgery after an injury to his chest. That is just the tip of the iceberg for pro footballers who did not come out of their season openers at full-health.

Add to that list a former star running back for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Elijah Mitchell.

After putting out more than solid numbers in the 2021 season, San Francisco 49ers fans had high hopes for the former Louisiana running back.

But unfortunately for Niners fans, they will have to wait until the back half of the season to see Mitchell take the field again.

Former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Elijah Mitchell Suffers Injury after Hit to Knee

See the play where Mitchell's injury apparently occurred via @SICscore on Twitter below.

Video of the play shows the awkward position that Mitchell's leg is put into during this play.

Unfortunately for the former Ragin' Cajun, this hit will sideline Mitchell for quite some time.

San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell to Miss Multiple Games after Injury

See the latest update on Elijah Mitchell's injury via @AdamSchefter on Twitter below.

While the Niners have a strong stable of running backs, it will still be a hit to the team's productivity.

It's most unfortunate for the young pro talent Elijah Mitchell, who has already proven that he can compete at the highest level on a consistent basis. Knee injuries are particularly scary for any running back, especially one so early in their career as Mitchell is.

There are many Louisiana Ragin' Cajun fans who want to see Mitchell succeed at the next level. This injury will certainly be a setback to his season stats, but the good thing is that it is only Week 1. Mitchell's injury is not season-ending so if all goes according to plan, Niners and Cajuns fans can expect to see the runner back in action sometime around November.

Best wishes to Elijah Mitchell during his rehab process.