Tik Tok Dancers Get Moving Over NFL Themes

Which of the different NFL themes is best is often debated and has become a pretty viral trend bouncing around social media as we approach the opening of the NFL regular season.

It is common to see people ranking and reviewing the legendary anthems on Tik Tok.

But some talented individuals decided to take the themes that excite sports fans around country, and choregraph a dance with them.

The duo that made this is @cost_n_mayor on Instagram and Tik Tok. They have 1.1 million followers on Instagram, and are known for choreographing synchronized dances to trending songs.

Just to start, these two are incredibly talented. They are completely in sync. I can only imagine how long it took them to choreograph and rehearse this. I really enjoy how they are fluid, yet stiff.

Get our free mobile app

That ESPN Monday Night Football one in particular was cash.

The video garnered mixed reactions from the social media sphere.

I have to say, I think people being negative about this are really being negative for nothing. This couple, whether they like football or not, put the creative energy into choreographing moves for this.

It's just simple art using music that sports fans hold fond memories of. It should be appreciated for what it is.

Ten Most Iconic Uniforms In Pro Sports