The internet swung and missed on this one.

Some who were recently watching a Cleveland Browns pre-season game noticed that Martin Emerson had a bag of something in his possession, and some watching speculated that it may have been marijuana.

Yes, some fans are dumb enough to think that an NFL player would risk his career with such on the sideline, but that was not the case here.

As a matter of fact, Emerson was holding a bag of sunflower seeds while on the sideline so those who falsely accused him owe him an apology.

Again, this is why you should not jump to conclusions about what you may see on the internet.

Check out the footage from the game to see if you'd have mistaken the seeds for marijuana.

And yes, I am still in shock that some would think an NFL player would risk his career by bringing a banned substance "to work".