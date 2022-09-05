Jersey Number Change For Mark Ingram May Come Again

Mark Ingram has always been known for his tough running style and breakaway speed during his NFL career, but there is something else fans might remember the Saints running back for. Ingram might go down as having the most number changes in a single career than anyone else.

I mean seriously, the guy has had six number changes in his career. The majority of these have come with the Saints as he has worn four different numbers with them alone. Ingram is rumored to plan on changing his number one more time. Let’s look back on Ingram’s number changes through the years.

Our first stop is at the University of Alabama where Mark Ingram would become one of the best backs in college football and took home the Heisman. He lead his team to a national title while wearing the number 22 before being drafted by the Saints in the first round in 2011.

Mark would see his first number change as he would wear number 28 with Saints from 2011-2012. Not many Saints fans will remember Ingram with this jersey because he played more of a backup role during this time.

His following number change came in 2013 when Ingram would swap to 22. This is the most memorable number for Saints fans considering this is when Ingram began to shine as a feature back. He played as 22 until he would leave the team in free agency to sign with the Ravens in 2018.

During his time in Baltimore, Ingram would undergo his third number change as he would swap to 21. He would keep this number for the two seasons he played with the Ravens before being waived in 2021.

The next stop on our journey is Houston, as Ingram would sign and play for the Texans in 2021. Upon signing in Houston, Ingram would undergo his fourth number change as he wear number 2. Ingram didn’t stay number 2 for long as he would make his way back to New Orleans for the 2022 season.

Ingram couldn’t get his coveted number 22 back due to it being occupied by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. This would cause a fifth number change for Ingram as he sport the number 14 in his return to the big easy, but this wouldn’t last for long.

Ingram would swap to number 5 this off-season and pre-season making this his fifth number change in his career. If you thought that number was to stick, you might want to think again. With Gardner-Johnson being traded to the Eagles recently, fans have wanted to see Ingram back in the newly available 22 jerseys. Reports are now out that Mark Ingram is planning to switch back to his beloved number 22.

With Ingram making the switch back to 22, this would free up the number 5. This could spark a number change for another Saints player in Tyrann Mathieu.

I feel bad for anyone who bought a Jersey every time Mark Ingram has switched.

