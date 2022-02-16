Joe Burrow Finished Playing Super Bowl LVI With Knee Injury

We now know.

With minutes left in Super Bowl, LVI Cincinnatti Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow went down and appeared to suffer a knee injury.

Now, we know that Burrow did indeed injure his right knee after he was rolled over.

Multiple reports out Wednesday morning say that the star quarterback for the Bengals sprained his MCL in the fourth quarter of the game.

The injury did not keep him out of the game for long and Burrow was able to finish the game, ad nearly brought the Bengals back to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Initial reports say that Burrow will not need off-season knee surgery, but we will continue to follow his situation as he prepares for the 2022 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

Many NFL analysts and even fans are now saying that if the Bengals don't better protect their star quarterback, his playing days/years may be limited.

Remember, he did tear his ACL his rookie year and was recently awarded "Come Back Player of The Year."