This was so bad on television.

Sunday afternoon was not a good day for the CBS Sports broadcast team. It started with audio issues for the National Anthem prior to the championship game, and then it extended into the halftime show.

Just as the analysts were about to discuss the first half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals, the live entertainment started right behind them and it was LOUD!

As you will see in the video below, a stack of portable speakers was set up right behind the desk and there was no way the announcers could talk over the sound coming from the speakers.

It was so bad that in the end, one analyst noted that he didn't hear a thing any of his colleagues said during their hit.

I don't know who's to blame here, but you can tell that CBS was not ready for this blunder.

So the question remains, who was responsible for where the desk was and who put the speakers right behind the broadcast team?

As you may expect, many on social media roasted CBS Sports for not planning ahead, but did they even know that speakers would be set up on the field for the halftime show?

If they didn't, they now know.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Cheifs to advance to the Super Bowl, which is to be played at SoFi in Los Angeles.

Here are just a few things people had to say about the broadcast during the halftime show on CBS Sports.