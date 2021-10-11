Trevon Diggs is Rewriting the Record Books

Trevon Diggs extended his historic start to the season when he picked off Giants quarterback Mike Glennon halfway through the third quarter during the Dallas Cowboys 44-20 victory over the New York Giants. The second-year cornerback's six interceptions are the most by any player in NFL history through the first five games of the season since the NFL merger.

Diggs also became the second player in team history to record an interception in each of the first five games, joining Don Bishop in 1961.

“I hope they continue to throw the ball, honestly through because I want to make those plays,” Diggs said last week. “I want more (chances), I want to be able to make those opportunities. If it happens it happens.”

Diggs' six interceptions are the most by a Cowboys player in one season in 14 years and it's only week five. His performance this season has certainly caught the attention of his peers across the NFL, past and present.

A converted wide receiver, Diggs displays elite-level ball skills and instincts as well as a vast knowledge of how his opponents are trying to attack him. In his last 10 NFL games, Diggs has nine interceptions. He only had four career interceptions during his time at the University of Alabama.

Diggs has certainly made a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year. He was named Defensive Player of the Month for September and the NFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for week four. The last Cowboys player to win the award was defensive end Harvey Martin in 1977.

The Cowboys will travel to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct. 17.

