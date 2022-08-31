Breaking Down The Cajun’s Depth Chart Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

Ragin’ Cajuns football is just days away as Louisiana is finishing up perperations to take on the Lions of Southeastern. All fall camp long, Coach Desoemeaux has made it clear that he likes to rotate a number of guys at every position rather than having a work horse for each one. This hasn’t stopped Cajun fans from wondering who is going to be the face of some key positions left empty from last year?

Well we finally have that answer as the Cajuns have released their depth chart for Saturday night’s game. We are going to break down the offensive and defensive starters, who suprises us, and who you should keep you're eye one to play a big role. First, lets begin with the offense.

Lets address the QB postion since that is where everyone’s eyes are going to go. Chandler Fields has been listed first on the chart with Ben Wooldridge coming in behind him. Coach Dez has already made it really clear that even though Fields is the starter, Ben will get some meaningful snaps early on this season and the staff will evaluate and adjust as the season continues.

Now lets move on to RB. Chirs Smith is the number one back and coach Dez has said that he will get the bulk of the snaps. This is a change from what we have seen in the past where the Cajuns have had multiple guys who normally even out the load. While the coaching staff believes in all three guys behind Smith, this is still not the same backfield with the multiple work horses like we have seen before.

At WR, keep you're eye on Jacob Bernard at the slot. He is a guy that coaches have been very high on. He didn’t see a whole lot of action last season as a backup, but will take on a starting role this season. Bernard is known for his shifty route running and great hands. Now, the defensive depth chart.

The defensive line is one area of the team where that first name on the chart doesn’t mean they play a ton of snaps, because this is a very deep group that the staff loves to rotate. Keep you're eyes on Jordan Lawson and Mason Narcise. These are two guys teammates and coaches are expecting to play a lot of meaningful snaps and contribute in a big way.

Andre Jones is listed at a new position as he will play at the outside linebacker role for the first time in his career. Jones is excited about his new role and says he cant wait to show fans what he can do.

There isn’t any real surprises on the defensive side. Most guys who we expected to slide into a starting role, have done so. However, keep you're eyes on the starting linebackers as all the coaches have said the new fast style of play really benefits those two guys.

Cajuns take on the Lions of Southeastern this Saturday at 7 P.M., at Cajun Field.

