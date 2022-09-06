Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football extended their NCAA-leading win streak to 14 games on Saturday night, opening up the 2022 season with a 24-7 victory over Southeastern Louisiana.

Coach Michael Desormeaux earned his first career win as head coach at Cajun Field, and his second win overall (2021 R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl).

The former starting quarterback was humbled when many of his former teammates showed up to the game to support him and their alma mater.

Coach Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning, discussing that, and everything else from the week 1 contest, including quarterback play, QB usage, Johnny Lumpkin, Eric Garror, what he learned about his team, where they can improve, and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (1-0) plays host to Eastern Michigan (1-0) this Saturday night at Cajun Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 in a nationally televised contest airing on the NFL Network.

The radio pregame show begins on ESPN Lafayette at 4:00.

20 Pro Athletes From The Lafayette Area

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest.