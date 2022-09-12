Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football improved to 2-0 on the season Saturday night with a 49-21 win over Eastern Michigan, extending their nation-long winning streak that dates back to week two of last season to 15 games.

“It’s kind of a tale of two halves," said head coach Michael Desormeaux after the win. "Offensively, we couldn’t find our rhythm early. In the second half, we took some shots…the guys made some really good plays.”

Coach Des was right, but even the blunt statement doesn't do justice to how different the first half was from the second.

Louisiana had zero points and 73 total yards in the first two quarters, compared to 49 points and 383 total yards in the last two quarters, while the defense forced 5 turnovers in the second half as well.

As Ziyon Hill-Green said following the victory, "It's not about how you start, it's how you finish."

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning for a 1 on 1 interview.

Coach Des detailed the vast difference in the two halves, what led to the dramatic shift, quarterback play, play calling, and much more.

Louisiana (2-0) travels to Houston next Saturday night for their first road game of the season in a matchup with the Rice Owls (1-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30.

The radio pregame show begins on ESPN Lafayette at 4:30.

