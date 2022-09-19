Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football experienced something on Saturday night for the first time in over a calendar year. A loss.

The Cajuns 15 game win streak was snapped in a frustrating loss to the Rice Owls.

Following the defeat, Louisiana linebacker Kris Moncrief detailed racist comments he says were directed at him by Rice offensive lineman Braedon Nutter.

As he does every Monday during football season, Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux joined me on my show this morning for a one-on-one interview.

We discussed the game at Rice, his players detailing racist comments directed at them, penalties, play calling, the quarterback situation, not being a "prisoner of the moment", and much more.

If you missed it, you can listen here.

Louisiana (2-1) begins Sun Belt play this Saturday in a road matchup against the ULM Warhawks (1-2).

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm, with the pregame show on ESPN Lafayette slated to begin at 5:00.

