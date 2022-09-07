Breaking Down The Saints’ Choices For Team Captains

The 2022 NFL season kicks on this Thursday night, and the Saints are counting down the days until they take the field against Atlanta this Sunday. There are a lot of last-minute preparations that go into a season opener. One of those things is to name team captains, which is what the Saints did this week. The Saints have named three captains from the offensive side of the ball and three from the defensive side. Let’s start with the offense.

First up is Jameis Winston. I know all Saints fans can get excited for this one. No one is more deserving of being named a leader for this team than Winston. He lead this team to a 5-2 record before tearing his ACL last season. He has battled his back this off-season and has remained a vocal presence in the local throughout the entire process.

Next is Alvin Kamara. It’s not surprising that the team's most dangerous weapon is an offensive captain. He was just for a large portion of the season but still managed to put up over a thousand all-purpose yards last year.

Ryan Ramczyk rounds the last of the offensive captains. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise with the departure of veteran tackle, Terron Armstead. Ramczyk has been Saint’s best offensive lineman for quite some time now and has been a starter since his rookie year in 2017. He’s a vocal and veteran presence on that offensive line.

Cam Jordan starts as the defensive captain. The longest Saints veteran on that defense has always been a prime example of what leadership is all about. He has consistently produced double-digit sack seasons, and last year was no different as he finished with 12.

Demario Davis is next on the list. He has been one the best linebacker in the league since joining the team in 2018. He has been an anchor on the defensive front and the main reason why the Saints have always had a top-five rushing defense since his arrival. He is also a strong figure in the New Orleans community as he always finds ways to give back.

Last on the list may come as a surprise with JT Gray. Gray is known as a special teams guy but might have to play a little more in that secondary than usual with Gardner-Johnson gone and Marcus Maye possibly missing time. Regardless he has been a model of consistency on special teams and is a prime example of what means to do anything to help your team win.

