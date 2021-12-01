Brian Kelly Addresses LSU Football Team for First Time [VIDEO]

He sounds like he is all business.

The new LSU Football Head Coach, Brian Kelly, landed yesterday in Baton Rouge and he was immediately escorted to campus.

LSU Twitter

Upon arrival, Kelly was introduced to LSU football operations and then met with his new team, the LSU Tigers.

Coach Kelly told members of the LSU football team that he was there to develop them on and off the field.

LSU Football

As you'll hear below, Kelly told the group of young men that winning games is secondary and that his mission is to develop them into being the best they can be.

You can certainly hear the passion in Coach Kelly's voice here and he seems ready to hit the ground running in Baton Rouge.

Tiger fans here is your new head football coach. What do you think?