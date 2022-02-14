Details of Odell Beckham Jr.’s Tragic Super Bowl Injury Revealed

Odell Beckham Jr.'s storied NFL career has just reached another turning point, as specifics surrounding his injury in the Super Bowl have been released. The former LSU Tiger will now have an uphill battle as the veteran player faces recovery in the midst of free agency.

Odell Beckham Jr. started out red-hot in the Super Bowl, even nabbing the first touchdown of the game.

Yes, the former LSU Tiger was looking to have a MVP type performance in the big game. But, a tragic injury cut his time in the game short.

After falling out of the game in the second quarter, OBJ was able to stand on his own power and celebrate the Los Angeles Rams victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Beckham Jr. posted to Twitter after the Rams massive victory and you can see his message via @obj below.

His excitement clear as he shared more to social media.

But as Beckham Jr. was able to appreciate the journey he had made from Cleveland to L.A. this season which ended in a world championship, the road ahead will be a difficult one for the legendary pass catcher.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Super Bowl Injury

You can see the play where Beckham Jr. went down below.

As far as the specifics of the injury goes, see the report with details from @RapSheet on Twitter below.

According to the above report, OBJ has torn his ACL once again. It is the second time in 16 months that the receiver has had this exact injury in his left knee.

As Beckham Jr. heads to free agency, his future in the NFL is assumedly uncertain. After going through the recovery process from his first ACL tear and now having to go through all of that again, the challenge for OBJ to get back on the gridiron will be uphill.

Certainly, Beckham Jr. was looking like he would be a major factor in the big game against the Bengals. He started out hot with a touchdown catch and had racked up over 50 yards before his early exit.

Will Beckham Jr. be able to recreate the successful recovery he had after his last ACL tear? We will have to wait and see. But, I am happy that OBJ was able to contribute before his unfortunate injury in the Rams Super Bowl victory.