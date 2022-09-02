Florida State and. LSU is scheduled to play this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome for the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff Game and some are already talking about the halftime show.

In a recent Tweet, the Florida State marching band said that they plan to pay tribute to the city of New Orleans and to the quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

Yes, Jameis Winston, who played for Florida State, is not the QB for the city hosting this weekend's marquee matchup.

Twitter Twitter loading...

Winston, who came over from Tampa, played his college football for Florida State and won the Heisman Trophy in 2013.

Thus, he has roots in Tallahassee and the marching band plans to salute him Sunday night in his home stadium by spelling out his first name while on the field.

The marching band also plans to get into formation for halftime and salute the city of New Orleans by creating a Fleur de Lis for halftime. According to their Tweet, the band may even play "When The Saints Come Marching In".

The LSU/Florida State game will air on ABC and I hope that the network shows a portion of the halftime show so that we can witness this performance.

Here's the Tweet the Florida State band sent out prior to their show in NOLA.