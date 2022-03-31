LSU’s Kim Mulkey Earns Prestigious AP Coach of the Year Honor
In her first year as LSU women's basketball coach, Hall of Famer Kim Mulkey made a major impact.
After finishing 9-13 in 2020-2021, LSU Athletic Director hired basketball Hall of Famer Mulkey, who led the Tigers to a 26-6 record and a top 10 finish in the AP Poll (#9).
Today, Mulkey added another prestigious honor to her amazing resume as she was named the AP National Coach of the Year.
Being recognized as the best coach in women's college basketball is a prestigious honor, but for Mulkey, it's simply another impressive award on an incredible resume that includes multiple Hall of Fames, including the Naismith Basketball and Women's Basketball HOF, two other AP National Coach of the year honors during her time at Baylor (2012, 2019), national championships as a coach and player at Louisiana Tech, and a bundle of other accolades.
Ten years ago, Mulkey coached the Baylor Lady Bears to a perfect 40–0 season and National Title, the most wins in a single season in NCAA college basketball history for both men and women.
Maybe "Winning" by Sanatana? Though Mulkey has always been graceful in success, often deflecting praise and doing what she can to help grow women's basketball.
When LSU played Louisiana at the Cajundome last November, Mulkey shared insight into her conversation before the game with UL head coach Garry Brodhead, and the passion each share for the sport of women's hoops.
The women's Final Four will tip-off tomorrow, in a battle of #1 seeds with South Carolina against Louisville, followed by #2 seed UConn against #1 seed Stanford.
