Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Acadiana High School

We are following a developing story from Acadiana High School.

The Scott Fire Department reports on Monday night that they are on the scene of a fire at Acadiana High School.

A photo shared on social media shows a number of fire trucks on campus, with smoke rising in the background.

You can also see hoses extended across a parking lot on campus.

KLFY reports that the fire started around 8 p.m. inside a butler building that is stationed on the campus and that no students were on campus at the time of the fire.

We will continue to follow this developing story from the high school in Scott.

**UPDATE**

The Lafayette Parish School System has released the following statement in regards to the fire at Acadiana High on Monday evening:

"This evening, a portable building caught fire on the campus of Acadiana High School. The fire has been contained and no there is no damage to any additional buildings. Classes in and around the portable building will be moved to another location and school will resume as normal tomorrow."