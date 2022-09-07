Saints vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Gameweek is finally here for the New Orleans Saints, and it begins with a road matchup against their arch-rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

Who will be available? Today's injury report offers clues.

With five players listed as DNP (did not participate) and another four players as LP (limited participant), the Saints first injury/practice report is three times longer than the Falcons.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of the limited participants, but his goal is to to play this week.

Here is a rundown of Wednesday's injury/practice report for both clubs.

DNP - did not participate           LP - limited participant            FP - full participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
WRTre'Quan SmithGroinDNP
RBDwayne WashingtonHamstringDNP
CBPaulson AdeboAnkleDNP
TLandon YoungHipDNP
TTanner OwenIllnessDNP
WRMichael ThomasHamstringLP
CErik McCoyCalfLP
LBPete WernerGroinLP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringLP

 

ATLANTA FALCONS

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TEParker HesseNIRDNP
CBDarren HallQuadricepLP
WRDrake LondonKneeLP

Kickoff on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for noon central.

 

