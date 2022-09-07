Saints vs Falcons Wednesday Injury Report

Gameweek is finally here for the New Orleans Saints, and it begins with a road matchup against their arch-rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

Who will be available? Today's injury report offers clues.

With five players listed as DNP (did not participate) and another four players as LP (limited participant), the Saints first injury/practice report is three times longer than the Falcons.

Wide receiver Michael Thomas is one of the limited participants, but his goal is to to play this week.

Here is a rundown of Wednesday's injury/practice report for both clubs.

DNP - did not participate LP - limited participant FP - full participant

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday WR Tre'Quan Smith Groin DNP RB Dwayne Washington Hamstring DNP CB Paulson Adebo Ankle DNP T Landon Young Hip DNP T Tanner Owen Illness DNP WR Michael Thomas Hamstring LP C Erik McCoy Calf LP LB Pete Werner Groin LP S J.T. Gray Hamstring LP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Position Name Injury Wednesday TE Parker Hesse NIR DNP CB Darren Hall Quadricep LP WR Drake London Knee LP

Kickoff on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is set for noon central.

The NFL transaction wire put fax machines back into business two weeks ago.

With teams required to trim their regular season roster down to 53 players, then filling out practice squads, there were hundreds of transactions.

Get our free mobile app

Now that NFL rosters have been cut down to 53, who are the oldest rosters in the league entering the 2022 season?

According to Spotrac, these are the 5 most experienced squads in the league this year.

5 Oldest Rosters in the NFL

Old isn't necessarily a bad thing for these five rosters. They were some of the oldest last season too.

Four of the five were playoff teams a season ago, with the Saints being the lone exception, though they were the first team out in the NFC.

Professional sports is a billion-dollar industry.

The NFL has evolved from the origins of soccer and rugby, with players sporting leather helmets.

When Walter Camp established the rules of American football in 1880, he couldn't have imagined that 140 years later the average value of an NFL franchise would be $4.14 billion.

Sportico released its list of the most valuable franchises in American sports.

Five of the top ten come from the NFL.

Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports Five of the ten most valuable franchises in American sports come from the NFL.