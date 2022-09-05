Saints Receive Some Good News About Return of First Round Pick

Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning, who made waves earlier in training camp for his aggressive yet undisciplined play, went down with an apparent foot injury in the team's final preseason matchup against the Chargers.

In fact, it appears he actually played a number of snaps after sustaining said injury.

That's respectable, but it's also a terrible idea. Preseason snaps aren't worth aggravating an injury.

Regardless, after he went out on a cart the news only got worse. As mentioned in the tweet above, the rookie first-rounder suffered a torn ligament in his foot.

The injury seemed as though it would sideline Penning for the rest of the season and postseason, but some new reports have brought some good news to Who Dats.

If Penning returns by the first week of November, the first game he would likely be able to dress for would be the Black and Gold's Monday night contest with the Baltimore Ravens.

Let's just hope that the accelerated return schedule still allows the young rookie to fully heal, preventing any more severe injuries.

Penning was projected to be the second left tackle behind James Hurst, who has also been battling injury this preseason, but who appears to be ready to go for Week 1.

Penning's return would be extremely timely as a late season reinforcement for what is sure to be an exhausted O-line.

