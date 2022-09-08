The Saints Sign One of Their Top Linemen to a Huge Extension

The Saints have always paid the players who hold the team together. Analysts and journos like to call these kinds of players glue guys, and the best glue guys are central figures in their position groups.

In this case, I mean that literally.

Center Erik McCoy has been with the Saints for 4 seasons now. With him nearing the end of his rookie deal, the Saints needed to lock him down, and its clear that they had no problem opening up the coffers to do so.

This deal makes McCoy one of the five highest paid centers in the league. McCoy started all 16 games in his first two years and 12 games last year, and played exceedingly well. He has never made a Pro Bowl, but don't let that fool you.

Get our free mobile app

The value he brings to the Saints offensive line is well worth the price.

This move also does a fair amount to redeem what was seen as perhaps one of the worst trades in Saints history, losing CJ Gardner-Johnson to Philly for some late-round draft picks.

Saints fans always rejoice in the yearly cap magic accomplished by General Manager Mickey Loomis, but were disappointed in the low return he got from the CJGJ trade. Hopefully, locking down McCoy will restore a little bit of that faith.

After all, faith is pretty important to this franchise.

10 Highest Paid Athletes in the World in 2022 Between the 10 of them, they will bring in a total of more than $992 million in 2022.