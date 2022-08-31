Watch: LSU’s Mike Jones JR’s Mom Reacts to Him Being Named A Team Captain

LSU is known for having terrific leaders on the defensive side of the ball. The proud Tiger defense has been led by NFL stars such as Tyrann Mathieu, Devin White, and Patrick Peterson just to name a few. Mike Jones Jr. is the next defensive leader for this Tiger team. The former highly recruited prospect from Nashville, Tennessee, played a year at Clemson before transferring to LSU in 2021.

It took Jones a while to settle into the system, but he really came on in the last five games of the season. He posted 34 total tackles with one sack in his final five games and really provide a spark for that defense late in the season. Coaches have been raving about his work ethic and the effort he has been putting in this off-season.

Jones quickly established himself as one the key playmakers on this defense and has the leadership to go along with it. Coach Kelly also recognized this leadership and commerated that by naming Jones, Ali Gaye, an BJ Ojularie team captains of the defense.

Mike Jones Jr. was humble and honored to be named team captain. He was so excited, he immediately face timed his mother to tell her the great news. Her reaction was absolutely everything, and showed that this meant a lot to everyone in Jones’ life.

That’s wholesome reaction I love to see. You know that his mom is loudest one in the stadium evey Saturday. You can watch Mike Jones Jr. and the Tigers take on the Seminoles of Florida State this Sunday night, in the Superdome.

