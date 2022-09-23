Wild Weekend Picks Week 2

Welcome back to Wild Weekend Picks!! This is week 2 and the guys are already off to a good start. So last week's results were that Nasty Nick went 2-1, I (Lynden) went 2-1, Scott went 2-1 (he made a pick that didn't make the article until late but it was officially in, in time.), and Blaise also went 2-1.

The guys and I started off well; however, I still want to come out on top so without further ado let's get into week 2.

Scott's Picks

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) loading...

This weekend Scott is all in on the NFL. All three of his picks take place within the National Football League. Scott is choosing Bills -5, Chiefs -5.5, and Saints -3

Blaise's Picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) loading...

This week Blaise is doing more NFL than college football; however, you know our college football guru had to get at least one college football pick in. So this week Blaise is going with Cajuns -7, Bills -5, and Saints -2.5

Nasty Nick's Picks

Arizona Cardinals v Las Vegas Raiders (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) loading...

(Quick guest appearance by Nasty Nick himself. Before this series began, I was 0-8 on a young betting season; I am 2-1 since this column started. That's fate people. Rock with me, and we'll go to the moon!)

Had to let Nasty Nick speak his Nasty-isms. But back to the picks. This week Nick is going with Detriot +6, he thinks they might even win the game. He also is going with Taysom +390 scoring a touchdown at any point during the game. And his Nasty Lock of the week is Rams-Cards Over 48.5

Lynden's Picks

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) loading...

So I'm coming off of a 2-1 week and I'm feeling good about this week's picks. Let's start off with the Lions, like Nasty Nicholas I to am drinking the Lions kool-aid and what Coach Campbell has done is amazing. Pick 1- Lions +6

With Pick 2 I'm going to go with San Francisco. The team is more excited now that Jimmy G is back as the starter because the veterans felt that yeah Lance might've been more talented but Jimmy is ready to win now. You add that newfound excitement with the addition of George Kittle from injury and now the 49ers offense is back to normal. Pick 2- 49ers -1.5

And for the final pick which is my Don LynDON order(lock) of the week. Were taking it back to the 49ers vs Broncos. I'm locking in on George Kittle's return. I'm taking George Kittle will score a touchdown. So pick 3- George Kittle TD +185

PS an extra pick that won't count but I think will happen George Kittle over 48.5 yards.