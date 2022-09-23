Week 4 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Acadiana 55, Lafayette 6

North Vermilion 35, Loreauville 21

Centerville 0, Jeanerette 8

Hanson Memorial 35, Highland Baptist 0

West St. Mary 0, St. John 41

Oakdale 20, Grand Lake 26

Covenant Christian 12, Central Catholic 48

FRIDAY

Westgate at St. Martinville (Listen live on ESPN Lafayette)

Teurlings at Notre Dame (Listen live on KPEL 96.5)

Ruston at LCA (Listen live on Classic Rock 105.1)

AES at Breaux Bridge

Crowley at Cecilia

STM at Catholic BR

Westminster at Hamilton Christian

Carencro at Sulphur

Comeaux at Sam Houston

Kaplan at Rayne

Vermilion Catholic at Erath

East Beauregard at Gueydan

Southside at New Iberia

Abbeville at Beau Chene

Eunice at Northwest

Delcambre at Lake Arthur

Southern Lab at Opelousas Catholic

LaGrange at St. Edmund (canceled)

Ascension Christian at North Central

Pickering at Welsh

Basile at Elton

Port Barre at Mamou

Iota at Ville Platte

Church Point at Pine Prairie

Jennings at Iowa

Northside at Mckinley

Catholic Ni at Leesville

Opelousas at St. Amant

Sacred Heart at Menard

Franklin at Central Lafourche

Cohen at Berwick

AJ Ellender at Morgan City

