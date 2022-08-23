I hope he's ready.

During a recent interview, LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly reminded everyone that he has yet to ever coach a team in LSU's Tiger Stadium.

Sure, he's coached against LSU, but he has never been on the sideline at "Tiger Stadium".

Well, soon he will experience what it is like to be on the sideline of "Death Valley" and it is an experience unlike any other.

I have personally stood on the sideline of an LSU game on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium and the roar is much like that of a train---It doesn't stop.

Brian Kelly will make his LSU Tiger Stadium debut on September 10th when the Tigers host the Southern Jaguars.

I hope that Coach Kelly is ready for an experience like none other.