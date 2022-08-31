Chauncey Gardner Johnson Pens Farewell Message To Saints Fans

In the age of players switching teams, demanding trades, and the desire to play with their friends or for a ring we've seen an influx of the player leaving a farewell message to the fans. And Chauncey Gardner Johnson joined in and gave his farewell message to Saints fans ( and he did it still before Anthony Davis ).

Ceedee Duece will be missed by Saints fans and I feel like he will miss New Orleans as well. He was a big advocate for the city and he embraced the culture as you can see from the fan reaction to losing him.

Whether or not there was a disagreement between Johnson and the team he will be missed. And he brought a swagger that the Saints will miss. But we will never forget the moment between Brady and Johnson or Johnson kicking the Falcons logo.