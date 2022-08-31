Chauncey Gardner Johnson Pens Farewell Message To Saints Fans

Chauncey Gardner Johnson Pens Farewell Message To Saints Fans

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In the age of players switching teams, demanding trades, and the desire to play with their friends or for a ring we've seen an influx of the player leaving a farewell message to the fans. And Chauncey Gardner Johnson joined in and gave his farewell message to Saints fans ( and he did it still before Anthony Davis ).

Ceedee Duece will be missed by Saints fans and I feel like he will miss New Orleans as well. He was a big advocate for the city and he embraced the culture as you can see from the fan reaction to losing him.

Whether or not there was a disagreement between Johnson and the team he will be missed. And he brought a swagger that the Saints will miss. But we will never forget the moment between Brady and Johnson or Johnson kicking the Falcons logo.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints
Categories: Local Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From ESPN Lafayette