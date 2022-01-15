This was so good to hear.

Former LSU Coach Ed Orgeron, who appears to be enjoying life these days, was on ESPN's NFL Countdown Saturday morning and he ended the interview as he has for years.

Coach O was on the show to discuss two very good former players in Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who both play for the Cincinnati Bengals.

He discussed their work ethic while at LSU and Coach O says that he is not shocked by their recent success in Cincinnati.

As the interview was coming to a close, the host of the show noted that Coach O would always close his interviews while at LSU with the signature line, "Geaux Tigers."

Well, being that Coach O is no longer at LSU, she asked if he'd give them a "Geaux Bengals" as they wrap up the interview---And he did, with a HUGE smile on his face.

Check out the line that has the internet buzzing and some LSU fans wishing Coach O was still on the sidelines in BatonRouge

The Bengals take on the Raiders today in the NFL Wild Card round at 3:30 pm on NBC.

After the interview aired, some LSU fans took to social media to show their continued support for Coach O.