What did he say?

The Denver Broncos have a new owner and he does not even know the name of the NFL commissioner.

Rob Walton, the heir to Walmart, bought the Broncos for $4.65 billion and when it came time to thank Roger Goodell for being part of the transaction, he had no idea how to pronounce the commissioner's name.

Then again, this guy is so rich he probably doesn't really care who Roger Goodell is.

I am not even going to attempt to describe how Mr. Walton butchered Goodell's name, I'll let this billionaire do all of the talking.

One more thing, do think the commissioner's ego was bruised here?