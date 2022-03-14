Heartwarming: Watch as Daughter Celebrates Big Moment with Dad During Basketball Game (VIDEO)

It was a moment worthy of being featured on SportsCenter.

For years, the popular ESPN show has provided some of the greatest - and sometimes worst - sports moments of the day. Some of these moments are considered great because of how spectacular the athletic feat is that is being accomplished. But, some of these moments are great because they capture the emotion of the moment.

ESPN logo Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN loading...

One thing that is great about social media is that is allows for more special moments that don't happen when the big TV cameras are around to be shown on a national stage.

Such a moment happened recently at a girl's basketball game. The video features a young girl scoring her first basket and then running to give her dad a hug.

As you can see, the girl is so overcome with her emotion as she jumps into her daddy's arms after making the shot.

As a father of two young ones - Adalynn and Micah pictured below as taken by my wonderful wife, Hannah - I am very much looking forward to moments like these with them. Whether it's in sports, academics, or just life in general, there is nothing like celebrating their special moments with them!

Great work SportsCenter for featuring amazing moments like these and showing the world that there is still so much good in it. These are the moments that need to go viral more often.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.

LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

