Ja’Marr Chase’s Veiled Tweet Fires Up Saints Fans

One week from today will mark the one-year anniversary of the Cincinnati Bengals drafting LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the 5th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's hard to believe now what the rhetoric was at the time from many NFL draft experts.

"Why aren't they drafting Penny Sewell? That would help Joe Burrow more."

"A wide receiver who sat out of football last year? If I was the Bengals, I would focus on the O-Line?"

As it turned out, Chase was a perfect selection, teaming up with his old LSU teammate in Burrow, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and helping lead Cincinnati to an AFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

He set rookie and franchise records for single-year and single-game receiving yards, records other Bengals will be chasing (sorry for the pun) for a long time.

Cincinnati is scheduled to play the Saints in New Orleans in 2022, but the setting of the matchup was brought into question after the NFL announced the Saints would be "hosting" a game in London next season.

Early reports suggested it would be an NFC versus AFC team, leading many Saints and Bengals fans to worry whether the matchup would be played in the Caesars Superdome.

That changed yesterday.

A homecoming for Chase, as well as a return to Louisiana for Borrow and a number of other Bengals was welcome news.

Chase sent out a veiled tweet that got Saints fans fired up.

While Chase will have his supporters at the dome, don't expect friendly cheers from Saints fans.

Who Dat vs Who Dey?

I can't wait.

