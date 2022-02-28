New Orleans’ Jameis Winston Runs for the First Time Following Season-Ending Injury

New Orleans Saints quarterback and free-agent-to-be Jameis Winston is making great strides in his recovery following an ACL injury. Check out Winston running for the very first time following that injury, as a smile of optimism overcomes his face while jogging.

Jameis Winston treadmill loading...

Slowly but surely, the Saints' QB Jameis Winston has been working back from an injury that played a large part of the team in New Orleans derailing last season. The injury occurred on Halloween against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as former LSU Tiger Devin White yanked Winston to the ground from behind which ultimately caused the ACL tear.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Sean Gardner loading...

It was a brutal blow for the Saints and for the entire #WhoDatNation who had rallied around Winston as the leader of the team's offense. A carousel of quarterbacks followed Winston, as he began his uphill battle towards recovery.

Winston's injury hurt just a little bit more as everyone knew that the storied QB was well positioned to win a long term contract with the Saints. The prove-it year had started out so well for Winston, who tore up the Green Bay Packers in the season opener and was finding his rhythm until that terrifying moment on Halloween.

Twitter via @AdamSchefter Twitter via @AdamSchefter loading...

With the ACL injury in his rearview, Winston is now working back towards being able to play quarterback for some NFL team. Whether that will be with the New Orleans Saints or not is yet to be seen. Either way, the QB is all smiles as he recently got to run for the very first time after the injury.

See the video of Winston via @AdamSchefter on Twitter below.

You can see it in Jameis Winston's face how happy he is to be progressing through recovery. We have been seeing small snippets of the quarterback's recovery process hit social media recently and you can see one of those below.

Does Jameis Winston deserve another shot as the Saints quarterback? Or with a new head coach in place, is it time for the team in New Orleans to move on to potentially greener pastures?

Personally, I love the energy Jameis Winston brings to the team. He is a light of positivity for his teammates and loves to put in the work. While entertaining the ideas of guys like Russel Wilson or Deshaun Watson coming into NOLA to take over the offense is interesting, Winston knows the offense and the organization.

Jameis Winston, Terron Armstead and Erik McCoy Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images loading...

While going with Winston could mean less turbulence for the Saints, the question then comes his upside. At this point in his career, can Winston take a team like the Saints on a playoff run? Only time will tell. For now, we will just have to wait and see where he lands.

Either way, it is all love to Jameis Winston as he continues his recovery process.