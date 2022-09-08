As the New Orleans Saints progress through the final days of the pre-season, their opener against the Atlanta Falcons is sure to get the #WhoDatNation riled up. A recent interview with star running back Alvin Kamara gives Saints fans a unique look into the team's offense after #41 gave a brutally honest rundown of the squad.

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

It has been an interesting offseason for both members of the New Orleans Saints and its fanbase. With Jameis Winston recovering from a knee injury and Alvin Kamara dealing with some off-the-field legal issues, some fans wondered if the guys in Black & Gold would be able to pull things together before the season opener.

But as the Saints prepare to travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons in a season-opener, Kamara has been transparent about how the New Orleans offense has come together this offseason.

Twitter via @Saints

Check out Kamara's thoughts on how the offense has come together via @Saints on Twitter below.

Kamara speaks about rookie draft pick Chris Olave and how he has developed quickly. #41 also speaks on veteran receiver Jarvis Landry joining the team and always being willing to help out. He also mentions Winston and his desire to ball out at all times.

But after speaking well about his teammates, Kamara was honest about his past couple of seasons when he dealt with injury. While Kamara missed some games, he says that he is now as focused as ever.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

With the Saints' offense being led by a healthy Jameis Winston and spearheaded by the running attack of Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, this team has serious promise. Getting a weapon like Mike Thomas back, who some believed was the best receiver in the league in 2019, is a huge plus for the team. Throw in the rookie Chris Olave and veteran Jarvis Landry, this team seems ready to match the energy and intensity that we saw the Saints' defense bring last year.

If Alvin Kamara has this level of optimism heading into the Saints opener against the Falcons, then New Orleans fans should feel good about the outlook for the season.

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks

