Saints vs Jets Thursday Injury Report – Another Saint Placed on COVID-19 List
Losers of five straight, the New Orleans Saints (5-7) are in desperate need of a victory this Sunday when they battle the New York Jets (3-9) on the road.
Let's start with a positive note.
Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johson was designated to return from injured reserve last night.
However, running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, leaving his playing status for Week 14 in doubt.
As noted before, New Orleans may also be without 6-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan and two-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram this Sunday. Both tested positive for COVID-19. Jordan has never missed a game in his 10+ year career.
Jordan's 172 consecutive games played is the current longest in the NFL for any players outside of specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers).
Will it end this week?
If Jordan or Ingram is to play this week, they'll need to test negative for COVID-19 twice over a 24 hour period prior to Sunday's game in New York.
On top of that, Deonte Harris, the team's leading wide receiver, is currently serving a three-game league-imposed suspension as a result of being pulled over for a DUI in Baltimore last summer.
In regards to Thursday's injury report, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and linebacker Pete Werner were the only two Saints unable to practice for the second consecutive day.
Here is the full rundown for both teams.
LP - Limited participant FP - Full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Right Finger
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|Hamstring
|LP
NEW YORK JETS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Michael Carter
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Tevin Coleman
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Ryan Griffin
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|C.J. Mosley
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|John Franklin-Myers
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Zach Wilson
|Knee
|FP
|FP
New Orleans (5-7) plays at New York against the Jets (3-9) this Sunday at noon central.