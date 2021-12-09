Saints vs Jets Thursday Injury Report – Another Saint Placed on COVID-19 List

Losers of five straight, the New Orleans Saints (5-7) are in desperate need of a victory this Sunday when they battle the New York Jets (3-9) on the road.

Let's start with a positive note.

Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johson was designated to return from injured reserve last night.

However, running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, leaving his playing status for Week 14 in doubt.

As noted before, New Orleans may also be without 6-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan and two-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram this Sunday. Both tested positive for COVID-19. Jordan has never missed a game in his 10+ year career.

Jordan's 172 consecutive games played is the current longest in the NFL for any players outside of specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers).

Will it end this week?

If Jordan or Ingram is to play this week, they'll need to test negative for COVID-19 twice over a 24 hour period prior to Sunday's game in New York.

On top of that, Deonte Harris, the team's leading wide receiver, is currently serving a three-game league-imposed suspension as a result of being pulled over for a DUI in Baltimore last summer.

In regards to Thursday's injury report, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and linebacker Pete Werner were the only two Saints unable to practice for the second consecutive day.

Here is the full rundown for both teams.

LP - Limited participant        FP - Full participant       DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
TRyan RamczykKneeDNPDNP
LBPete WernerElbowDNPDNP
DEMarcus DavenportShoulderLPLP
TTerron ArmsteadKneeLPLP
LBKaden EllissHamstringLPLP
RBAlvin KamaraKneeFPFP
QBTaysom HillRight FingerFPFP
WRLil'Jordan HumphreyHamstringLP

 

NEW YORK JETS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DTSheldon RankinsKneeDNPLP
CBMichael CarterConcussionDNPDNP
RBTevin ColemanConcussionDNPDNP
GLaurent Duvernay-TardiffAnkleDNPDNP
WRElijah MooreQuadricepDNPDNP
TERyan GriffinKnee/AnkleDNPLP
LBC.J. MosleyBackDNPLP
TETrevon WescoAnkleDNPDNP
DEJohn Franklin-MyersHipLPLP
LBHamsah NasirildeenKneeLPLP
QBZach WilsonKneeFPFP

New Orleans (5-7) plays at New York against the Jets (3-9) this Sunday at noon central.

