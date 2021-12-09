Saints vs Jets Thursday Injury Report – Another Saint Placed on COVID-19 List

Losers of five straight, the New Orleans Saints (5-7) are in desperate need of a victory this Sunday when they battle the New York Jets (3-9) on the road.

Let's start with a positive note.

Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johson was designated to return from injured reserve last night.

However, running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, leaving his playing status for Week 14 in doubt.

As noted before, New Orleans may also be without 6-time Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan and two-time Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram this Sunday. Both tested positive for COVID-19. Jordan has never missed a game in his 10+ year career.

Jordan's 172 consecutive games played is the current longest in the NFL for any players outside of specialists (kickers, punters, long snappers).

Will it end this week?

If Jordan or Ingram is to play this week, they'll need to test negative for COVID-19 twice over a 24 hour period prior to Sunday's game in New York.

On top of that, Deonte Harris, the team's leading wide receiver, is currently serving a three-game league-imposed suspension as a result of being pulled over for a DUI in Baltimore last summer.

In regards to Thursday's injury report, All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and linebacker Pete Werner were the only two Saints unable to practice for the second consecutive day.

Here is the full rundown for both teams.

LP - Limited participant FP - Full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP LB Pete Werner Elbow DNP DNP DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP T Terron Armstead Knee LP LP LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring LP LP RB Alvin Kamara Knee FP FP QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP FP WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring LP

NEW YORK JETS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP LP CB Michael Carter Concussion DNP DNP RB Tevin Coleman Concussion DNP DNP G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff Ankle DNP DNP WR Elijah Moore Quadricep DNP DNP TE Ryan Griffin Knee/Ankle DNP LP LB C.J. Mosley Back DNP LP TE Trevon Wesco Ankle DNP DNP DE John Franklin-Myers Hip LP LP LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Knee LP LP QB Zach Wilson Knee FP FP

New Orleans (5-7) plays at New York against the Jets (3-9) this Sunday at noon central.

