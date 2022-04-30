The Saints Draft App State’s D’Marco Jackson in The 5th Round

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is upon us. So far the Saints have made great choices in the draft. On day 3 they have two picks available. With the 161st pick, the Saints drafted linebacker from App State D'Marco Jackson.

Jackson comes to New Orleans experienced. In his senior season, Jackson recorded 119 tackles, six sacks, an interception, five passes defended, a forced fumble, and 27 pressure. He ended his career with 291 tackles, 35 for a loss, 11.5 sacks, three interceptions, 14 passes defended, and 55 pressures. Jackson runs a 4.55 40-yard dash and with that speed, Jackson uses it to go sideline to sideline.

The Saints have one pick left after Jackson. They have gone offense twice and defense twice. It will be interesting to see how the Saints finish this draft. However so far so good and Jackson will add to a stable of linebackers that are already talented. The rich get richer.