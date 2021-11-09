Saints’ Kwon Alexander Tweets Former LSU Teammate Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Come On Home’

For the first time in his career, former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. is a free-agent and will now be able to select his next team. While many teams around the NFL are surely interested in landing OBJ, New Orleans Saints defenseman Kwon Alexander is going directly to his former teammate by Tweeting the standout receiver.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly cleared waivers today and is now a free-agent. See those reports from Twitter below.

Now that OBJ is free to choose the next organization he will play for, many fan bases across the NFL are taking to social media to plead their case for the pass-catcher to go to their respective teams.

One member of the #WhoDatNation even went so far as to remixing a Silk Sonic song, which he appropriately titled 'Leave The Dome Open', as a way to lure Beckham Jr. to New Orleans.

Chris Graythen

But, if that ballad wasn't enough we now have a member of the Saints defense reaching out directly to OBJ on social media.

See the post from @kwon on Twitter below.

The former LSU Tiger teammates are seemingly close, as Kwon has publicly reached out to OBJ to come to New Orleans. As one Saints fan pointed out, this isn't the first time Alexander has reached out to OBJ to come to his team. He did it once before during his days in San Francisco.

Will Alexander's plea work? I'm not sure, but the #WhoDatNation was all over the post.

Where will Odell Beckham Jr. end up? I have a feeling that question will be answered sooner rather than later.

WHO DAT!