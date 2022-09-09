Son of Saints Legend Tries Out for the Team

New Orleans Saints season is upon us.

Sunday, the Black & Gold open up the 2022 campaign against their arch rivals on the road, facing off against the Atlanta Falcons.

Alvin Kamara Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images loading...

As is the case week to week, the back end of the roster is subject to change.

Just yesterday, the Saints waived offensive tackle Tanner Owens and signed guard Wyatt Davis off the New York Giants practice squad.

Get our free mobile app

On the other end of the spectrum is the top of the roster, where starting players aren't worried about their roster status week to week.

Many pundits believe the Saints will have one of the best defenses in the league.

For any longtime Saints fan, they recall the late 80s and early 90s when opposing teams feared the New Orleans defense thanks to the greatest linebacking unit in NFL history, the aptly named Dome Patrol.

Linebackers Pat Swilling, Vaughan Johnson, Sam Mills, and Rickey Jackson were all voted to the Pro Bowl in the same season, made multiple All-Pro teams over the years, are all in the Saints Hall of Fame, and two of the members are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Mills, Jackson).

Swilling's numbers have a case for induction in Canton.

Pat Swilling Photo by Otto Greule Jr./Allsport/Getty Images loading...

With 107.5 career sacks, a 1991 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honor, 4-time AP All-Pro, and 5 Pro Bowl selections, Swilling's resume reads like that of a legend.

Swilling resided in New Orleans with his family following his illustrious playing career, with all three of his sons playing collegiate athletics.

His youngest son Tre played cornerback at Georgia Tech.

He signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent last May. After being released on August 31st, he is still looking to catch on with another team.

Yesterday, he worked out for the Saints.

As of now Swilling has not been signed, but is worth keeping an eye on as the Saints make changes to their practice squad week to week.

The Best Saints By Numbers 0-9

The Best Saints By Numbers: 10-19

The Best Saints By Numbers: 20-29

The Best Saints By Numbers: 30-39

The Best Saints By Numbers: 40-49

The Best Saints By Numbers: 50-59

The Best Saints By Numbers: 60-69

The Best Saints By Numbers: 70-79

The Best Saints By Numbers: 80-89