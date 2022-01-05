Saints DE Cam Jordan Wins NFC Award for Second Time in Three Weeks

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been in the NFL for 11 seasons, earning a spot on the 2010s NFL All-Decade team, multiple AP All-Pro honors, and 7 Pro Bowls.

Early in the season, the Saints were without starting defensive tackle David Onyemata and lost starting defensive end Marcus Davenport for a stretch of games.

Upon their return, Jordan has seen far fewer double-teams.

As a result, his sack total has picked up.

He had zero over the first 6 games. Jordan is now up to 11.5 on the season, including 7.5 over the last three weeks.

After a 3.5 sack performance in Sunday's win against the Carolina Panthers, Jordan was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

In addition to his superb play on the field, the Walter Payton Man of the Year and multi-time Saints Man of the Year does plenty of good off it.

With one game to go, Jordan can continue to climb up the Saints record books.

Jordan has 106 career sacks, only one of two players in franchise history to reach triple-digits.

The franchise leader in sacks is NFL Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, who had 115 of his 128 career sacks with New Orleans.

Jackson did it in 195 games.

Jordan has played 175.

With more left in the tank, Jordan has a good chance to set the franchise record next season.

He can also add more this Sunday.

Jordan has sacked Matt Ryan 22 times in his career, the NFL record for most by one player against another.

The Atlanta Falcons (7-9) host the New Orleans Saints (8-8) this Sunday at 3:25 central time. Listen to the matchup on the radio, including pregame beginning at 1:00, the postgame show, and The Point After call-in show following the game.

New Orleans needs a victory, and a 49ers loss to the Rams in order to secure the final playoff spot (7 seed) in the NFC.

