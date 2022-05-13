Yesterday marked the NFL schedule release.

America's #1 sport and the most-watched league has a way of grabbing the sports headlines, even for something as basic as a schedule release.

Why? Because the NFL is king.

While the league built up an official schedule release to drop for all 32 teams yesterday evening, due to leaks, the fans of most teams knew the entire schedule for their team before lunch.

Saints fans learned of the 17-game schedule by 9:15 Thursday morning. (For a full breakdown, click here)

While fans already know, NFL teams have to wait until the official release every year on Thursday at 7:00 pm before dropping their schedule release videos.

Social media teams have gotten creative the last few years, generally sticking with a theme.

For example, the Los Angeles Chargers dropped an anime-themed schedule announcement video.

Rather than drop a schedule release video mapping out each game, the New Orleans Saints went a different route, rolling with a game night theme.

Two current Saints in All-Pro Cam Jordan and fan favorite Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (aka CJGJ, aka Ceedy Duce) teamed up to battle New Orleans rapping legends Juvenile and Choppa for games of Charades, Pictionary, and Jeopardy.

Aside from the celebrity contestants, what makes the video great is its relatability.

Who hasn't experienced the struggles of these games and the hilarity that ensues?

